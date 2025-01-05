‘Mufasa’ Nears $500M Global As ‘Moana 2’ Sets Course For $1B; ‘Nosferatu’ Tops $100M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King continued its reign at the top of the international box office pride this weekend with an additional $53.5M from 52 material markets. This lifts the overseas cume to $307.8M and global to $476.4M as it approaches the half-a-billion mark.

Speaking of major milestones, Disney’s Moana 2 is now on course to join the billion-dollar club worldwide, with $960.5M through Sunday; Universal/Focus’ Nosferatu topped $100M global this session; and, as we noted earlier, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has exceeded $1B across three films (more on those below).

The offshore drop on Mufasa was 31% with strong holds in Japan (+13%), Germany (-22%), France (-23%), UK (-24%), Australia (-26%), Brazil (-26%), Mexico (-30%) and Spain (-31%). Overall overseas, Mufasa is now the No. 9 studio release of 2024.

The Top 5 markets to date are France ($30.9M), UK ($25.9M), Mexico ($21.4M), Germany ($20.5M) and Italy ($19.6M).

The Imax total is $31M global including $15.4M from international.

As Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise tops $1B global, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 added $51.2M from 61 markets this weekend, a hold of -36%. There were 7 new openings, each of which was the best for the franchise including Brazil ($6.8M), Italy ($5.1M) and Poland ($3.3M).

The international total is now $148.8M for $336.3M worldwide.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($23.6M), Mexico ($16.2M), France ($14.4M), Australia ($9.7M) and Brazil.

Universal/Focus’ Nosferatu expanded to another 56 overseas markets this weekend, upping the total to 61 in release. The sophomore session brought in $26.8M for an international cume of $31M to date. The film has already surpassed the offshore totals of Robert Eggers’ The Witch and The Lighthouse. The $31M is also more than double The Northman at the same point. Globally, Nosferatu has grossed $100.4M to date.

Through today, Nosferatu will become Eggers’ biggest movie of all time in 21 markets including the UK, Mexico and Italy.

The UK leads all play with $6.6M across a five-day opening at an expected No. 1. The film has already surpassed the total lifetimes of recent horrors The Substance and Trap in the market, and achieved the biggest opening weekend for Eggers with only Wednesday’s gross. Overall, the Imax share is currently running at 12%.

In Mexico, Nosferatu is expected to open with $3.5M across 1,727 screens. This would rep the second biggest horror bow among 2024 titles, only behind A Quiet Place: Day One.

Italy is eyeing $2.2M, overtaking the total lifetimes of Insidious: The Red Door, Speak No Evil, Hereditary, Get Out and Nope. By the end of the weekend, Nosferatu will also have surpassed the lifetimes of Smile, Scream VI, Longlegs and Trap.

Australia bowed to $2M across 200 locations which is in-line with The Nun 2 and bigger than the full runs of The Substance, Trap and Speak No Evil.

In Germany, the home of the 1922 original and where the film had its world premiere, a $1.6M bow is well above 2024 horrors Trap (+91%), Longlegs (+60%) and Speak No Evil (+220%), and in line with Alien: Romulus.

The Top 5 markets are the UK, Mexico, Spain ($3.2M), Italy and France ($2.1M).

Korea and Japan are still to release.

Disney’s Moana 2 now has its compass set to cross the $1B global mark, reaching a worldwide cume of $960.5M after six frames. It is the No. 4 global release of 2024 and the No. 5 ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Overseas, Moana 2 is also the No. 4 international release among 2024 titles. With $26M from 52 markets this session, it dropped by just 30% and saw strong holds in such majors as Japan (+1%), Australia (-24%), UK (-25%), Germany (-26%), Spain (-28%), France (-29%) and Mexico (-33%).

The international cume is now $535.3M with the Top 5 markets as follows: France ($59.4M), UK ($48.1M), Germany ($39.5M), Mexico ($29.6M) and Australia ($27.6M).

Universal’s Wicked added $10.8M (-26%) from 81 markets in its 7th frame, taking the offshore cume to $230.5M and global to $681.3M. The current international performance is ahead of Mamma Mia 2, The Little Mermaid, Maleficent and well above The Greatest Showman (excluding China).

Tops to date are the UK ($72.6M), Australia ($26.9M), Germany ($15.2M), Korea ($14.8M) and Mexico ($10M).

Japan releases in March.

Meanwhile, according to estimates, Pushpa 2 through today will overtake Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing movie ever in India.

