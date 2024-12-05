Muhammad overtakes Noah as most popular baby boy name - as Olivia still most popular for girls

The most popular baby names in England and Wales have been revealed by the ONS (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Muhammad overtook Noah as the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales in 2023, new figures show.

Muhammad had been the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, and has been in the top 10 since 2016.

Olivia, Amelia and Isla held the top three spots for baby girl names for the second year in a row, with Olivia having been the top-ranked name since 2016.

The data, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday, also shows that Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine regions in England,including London.

However it did not appear in the top 10 for three regions of England. It was the 63rd most popular name in Wales.

Meanwhile, Olivia was the most popular girls’ name in five out of nine regions in England and the most popular in Wales.

New entries to the top 100 list for girls include Lilah, Raya and Hazel, while Jax, Enzo and Bodhi made it into the top 100 for boys.

Baby name ranks, England and Wales, 2023

Following summer blockbuster 2023 films Barbie (starring Margot Robbie) and Oppenheimer (starring Cillian Murphy), there were an additional 215 baby girls named Margot and 14 baby boys named Cillian, compared with 2022.

There was also a rise in the popularity of the name Wednesday - thought to have been influenced by the titular name of the Netflix series.

There was an increase in popular musical artists' names as baby names in 2023 including Billie, Lana, Miley, and Rihanna for girls, and Kendrick and Elton for boys.

The ONS suggested a number of events may have affected the popularity of these names for babies in 2023, including: Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar touring , Rihanna's performance at the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl halftime show, Elton John headlining Glastonbury and Miley Cyrus releasing an album.

There has been a continued increase in parents in England and Wales choosing names inspired by the children of popular reality TV star family, the Kardashian-Jenners.

Reign, Saint, Psalm, Tatum, Stormi and True all saw a rise.

Hyphenated names jumped in popularity for girls last year, standing at more than 19,140 names, up from around 12,330 the year before.

However royal names were less popular in 2023 - part of an ongoing trend.

George, Archie, Harry and Charlotte have all become less popular in recent years, as have Elizabeth and Charles.