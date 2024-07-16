Multi-day storm threat for parts of Atlantic Canada, risk of heavy rain and wind

The next couple of days will feature thunderstorm risks across parts of Atlantic Canada, some which could turn severe in nature, with heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail all of concern.

Tuesday started off with severe thunderstorm watches west of Halifax, as thunderstorms grazed along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia. The storm risk will continue to spread across the Maritimes throughout the day, pushing into Newfoundland through Tuesday afternoon, as well.

The region has been enveloped in a hot, humid air mass for the past several days, adding to the instability and thunderstorm potential as the fronts slice through.

Be sure to remain weather-aware, and stay up-to-date on all of the watches and warnings in your area.

Tuesday through Thursday: Looming thunderstorm risk over the East Coast

A couple of frontal boundaries and lows migrating through Atlantic Canada are bringing the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days.

Baron - ATL storm risk Tuesday - July 16

Through Tuesday afternoon, the focus of thunderstorms will be primarily north of Halifax, into New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. Newfoundland and Labrador are also likely to see a few storms rumble through.

The stronger storms are possible across central and northern New Brunswick, including Fredericton, and could result in periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and even large hail.

Baron - Pre-dawn Wednesday storm precip ATL - July 16

There is also the chance for nocturnal storms late Tuesday night, into the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain into New Brunswick, once again.

The hot and humid air mass is helping to fuel the thunderstorm chances, adding to the instability and thunderstorm potential as the fronts slice through.

Baron - ATL Wednesday temps

Wednesday and Thursday will be a repeat of Tuesday afternoon and evening, with more thunderstorms and the risk of heavy rains and potential flooding.

Strong winds gusts and hail will be looming threats, as well.

Baron - ATL thunderstorm risk - July 16

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada