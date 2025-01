Newly released timelapse imagery gives a days-long view of the destructive wildfires spreading in the greater Los Angeles area.

The images, released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CSU/CIRA), depicts the fires from January 7-11.

By January 13, the fires had burned over 38,000 acres and claimed at least 25 lives. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful