The multi-million dollar rodeo industry is still dominated by white men. The Cowgirls of Color plan to change that.

Winning at the rodeo doesn’t just come with a belt buckle and a trophy saddle, it can lead to huge payouts for riders. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association gave out $48 million in prize money in 2017. But contestants say no black woman has ever qualified for the sport’s largest competition. Pennie, Pinky, K.B. and Britt Brat plan to change that. In this episode of “Listen to America,” HuffPost rides along with the Cowgirls of Color as they train for the year ahead.