Multi-million pound investment in fire safe homes

A local authority is investing £2.5m in fire safety improvements to council housing.

Oxford City Council has approved plans to upgrade more than 650 fire doors in temporary accommodation, older people’s housing and other flats.

The investment, which will see doors becoming fire and smoke resistant for at least 30 minutes, was agreed in a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Councillor Linda Smith said: “We take fire safety very seriously."

The cabinet member for housing and communities added: "People living in our flats and other communal settings shouldn’t have to worry about feeling unsafe in their homes.

"Our £2.5m investment will upgrade more than 650 fire doors to the highest modern standards, giving people peace of mind and ensuring we meet fire safety requirements.”

This investment follows the £1.7m installation of new fire doors in the council’s five tower blocks, which was completed earlier this year.

