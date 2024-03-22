Multi-state manhunt underway for squatters accused of killing woman inside NYC apartment

A multi-state manhunt is underway for two reported squatting suspects who police accuse of brutally killed a woman inside an New York City apartment this month.

The suspects, only identified as a male and a female by the New York Police Department, are accused of killing 52-year-old Nadia Vitel inside a home on 31st Street in Manhattan.

Police told USA TODAY that just before 4:30 p.m. on March 14 officers responded to the apartment for a wellness check and found "an unconscious and unresponsive female" in a closet.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

Autopsy: Nadia Vitel died from blunt force trauma

Officials reported an autopsy revealed the woman died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and suffered multiple broken bones and bleeding on the brain.

Police said a preliminary investigation led investigators to identify two suspects who are wanted in Vitel's slaying.

Officials did not elaborate on what pointed them to the pair.

"Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the Regional Fugitive Task Force is seeking a male and female in regard to this incident," NYPD wrote in an email to USA TODAY.

A description of the suspects was not also provided by police.

'A body in the bag'

Jean Pompee, the building's superintendent, told CBS2 she allowed one of Vitel's family members to enter the apartment March 14 after they couldn't reach her. When they got inside, they found her body in a duffle bag, Pompee said.

"The male pointed to the closet, he said he believed that there's a body in the bag," Pompee told the outlet. "And all of her clothes were down, so you really couldn't see the bag. You could see partially, a little bit."

Accused killers last spotted in Pennsylvania

A motive in the case was not immediately known, but according to WLTX-TV, the suspects had been squatting in the home that belonged to Vitel's mother while the victim had been out of the country.

The suspects both fled the location in Vitel's vehicle and as of Friday, police said, had last been spotted in Pennsylvania.

The New York Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of killing 52-year-old Nadia Vitel, found dead inside an apartment on March 14, 2024.

The case remained under investigation on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact NYPD.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

