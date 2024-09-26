Multi-vehicle collision closes section of motorway

The collision happened between junctions 28 and 29 of the M25 [National Highways]

Firefighters were working to free two people from a car after a multi-vehicle collision closed part of the M25.

Emergency crews attended junction 28 of the motorway in Brentwood, Essex after reports of a crash at 05:52 BST.

"On arrival, firefighters reported multiple vehicles were involved," the county's fire service said.

All anti-clockwise lanes have been closed between junctions 27 and 28 and the incident has caused three miles (4.8km) of tailbacks on the southbound A12 at Brentwood, the AA said.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links