Crash and car fire closes A2 for five hours

A fire caused by a multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the A2 [National Highways]

A busy road near the Port of Dover was closed for five hours after a fire caused by a multi-vehicle crash was believed to have damaged the road.

The A2 Jubilee Way was closed in both directions between the A258 near Swingate and the A20 on Saturday, as emergency resurfacing was prepared but it was deemed unnecessary following assessments.

Closures had been expected to last overnight until Sunday and drivers were being diverted on local routes, according to National Highways.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:25 GMT and confirmed there were no injuries and the fire had been extinguished.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service wrote in a statement: "Two fire engines attended and crews, wearing breathing apparatus, used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames."

National Highways said the road was closed between 16:39 and 21:43.

