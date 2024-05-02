'Multi-vortex' Tornado Looms Over North Texas Field

A multi-vortex tornado touched down northeast of Turkey in Texas, on Wednesday, May 1, weather officials confirmed.

This footage was filmed by Chad Casey, who said he captured it in Turkey on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch was in effect until Wednesday night, with winds of up to 75 mph and flooding also possible. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful

Video Transcript

Get out.It's about to drop.Look at it.Mom get out and if you're taking a chance, get out, it's about to drop.Look at it.Mom get out if you take a chance.