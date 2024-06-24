Multiple businesses destroyed after 3-alarm fire in Escondido
Emergency responders battled a three-alarm structure fire that engulfed multiple businesses near the Escondido Auto Park Saturday, officials said.
Emergency responders battled a three-alarm structure fire that engulfed multiple businesses near the Escondido Auto Park Saturday, officials said.
Several buildings, including a police station and a town hall, were set on fire in New Caledonia overnight, authorities said Monday, as the French Pacific territory was hit by a fresh surge of unrest. "The night was... marked by unrest throughout the mainland and on the island of Pins and Mare, requiring the intervention of numerous reinforcements: with attacks on the police, arson and roadblocks", the High Commission, which represents the French state in the archipelago, said in a press release
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%, after touching a two-year top last week. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1%, with the continued decline in the yen putting pressure on the Bank of Japan to tighten policy despite patchy domestic data. Japan's top currency official was out early to voice disapproval with the yen's latest drop which saw the dollar reach 159.87 on Friday.
A teenager plunged 60ft down a sheer cliff while having his photo taken by a friend. A 999 call reported that the boy had fallen from the cliffs at Old Harry Rocks in Dorset. Ian Brown, station officer for Swanage Coastguard, told Somerset Live the accident happened on Thursday as the boy was having his photo taken by the cliff edge.
On the night Amy went missing, she was at the cruise ship's disco with her brother, other passengers and crew members, according to the FBI
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — In a case that has sparked widespread public outrage, a court in Cambodia formally charged a real estate entrepreneur who held a royally bestowed title with the premeditated murder of a young couple in the capital Phnom Penh.
Five men approached the family in their garage, forced them into their home and "put a knife and fork on top of the stove and heated it up," local authorities said
An 18-year-old UK student died after the tire hit her windshield as she drove down I-75 last summer.
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
The alleged involvement of Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son in the 2015 roadside murder of his former classmate has long been a lingering question mark over the infamous family’s tangled web of legal woes.This week, Buster Murdaugh finally fired back, filing a damning defamation lawsuit against Netflix and others who produced documentaries and news articles that, he says, “irreparably damaged” his reputation by insinuating he was involved in 19-year-old Stephen Smith’s death. But his decision
After nearly 47 years, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals this week exonerated Kerry Max Cook for the 1977 murder of Linda Jo Edwards, declaring him innocent of a crime for which he spent nearly 20 years on death row.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the 3-year-old's mother said.
A 4-year-old boy who went missing at a lake in Fresno County, California on Thursday has been found safe after surviving nearly 24 hours alone in the wilderness, the sheriff’s office said.
What was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime turned tragic this week when Saida Wurie learned her parents were among the hundreds of pilgrims who have died amid extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia.
International student Miran Kadri had many things on his mind when he made the move from Gujarat in western India to Windsor, Ont., last year. Among them, concerns about how he would be perceived in the country he would shortly call home.Even while in India, Kadri had come across social media pages online filled with anti-Indian commentary.And as hate crimes toward South Asian communities have seen a steady increase, the topic of racism, typically shied away from within South Asian cultures, is
A male is dead after an overnight fire inside a Scarborough restaurant, Toronto police say.Emergency crews were called to a restaurant near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue E., shortly before 1:50 a.m. for reports of a fire in a commercial building.When crews arrived on scene and entered the building for search and rescue operations, they located one person inside the building, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His age ha
After reevaluating Gonzales, psychiatrist Dr. Edward Gripon wrote that he “does not pose a threat of future danger to society."
After disappearing from a campground in the Sierra National Forest, a 4-year-old boy from Torrance was found by a search-and-rescue party and reunited with his parents.
Leaders of major churches have accused Israeli authorities of launching a “coordinated attack” on the Christian presence in the Holy Land by initiating tax proceedings against them. While Israeli officials have tried to dismiss the disagreement as a routine financial matter, the churches say the move upsets a centuries-old status quo and reflects mounting intolerance for the tiny Christian presence in the Holy Land. In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, the heads of the major Christian denominations alleged that four municipalities across Israel had recently submitted warning letters to church officials cautioning them of legal action if they did not pay taxes.
School District 27 Superintendent Chris van der Mark told Global News on Saturday, the students on the bus were in grades 6 and 7 from 100 Mile Elementary and Horse Lake Elementary schools. Troy Charles has the latest from Saturday.