7 dead in suspected terror shooting, stabbing in Tel Aviv amid Iran missile attack

At least seven people were killed and eight others injured in a stabbing and shooting attack Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Police Spokesperson's Unit suspects terror as a motive in the incident. Both of the two alleged attackers have been killed, the unit said.

The two suspected terrorists started the killing on the city's light rail system and continued on foot before they were killed by the Municipal Security Patrol and citizens present using personal firearms, according to police.

Large police forces are present and conducting extensive searches for any additional threats.

The incident took place on Yerushalayim Street in Tel Aviv.

The attack took place just prior to a large missile launch from Iran into Israel. About 180 missiles were launched at multiple targets in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but "several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed," an Israeli security official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

