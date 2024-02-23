Multiple Deaths Reported as Fire Rips Through High-Rise in Spain

At least four people were killed after a high-rise apartment building became engulfed in flames in the Spanish city of Valencia on Thursday, February 22, according to local news reports.

Footage posted to Instagram shows huge smoke plumes wafting from the building. The fire started on the fourth floor of the 14-story building, reports said.

Emergency services warned people to avoid the area and said 22 fire crews were working to contain the conflagration.

At least 19 people were unaccounted for as of Thursday night, according to local news reports.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear. Credit: Alejandra Arg via Storyful