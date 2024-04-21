Multiple early season wildfires burning in B.C.'s Cariboo and Prince George regions

QUESNEL, B.C. — Wildfire season is off to an early start in British Columbia's central Interior and Cariboo regions.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting multiple wildfires south of Quesnel and east of Vanderhoof.

The Wildfire Service says the largest of the fires is the Burgess Creek wildfire, located about 45 kilometres south of Quesnel and currently estimated to be about 50 hectares in size.

The Prince George Fire Centre is reporting two wildfires of about eight hectares in size located about four kilometres east of Vanderhoof.

The Wildfire Service is reporting 112 active wildfires in B.C., with nine new fires within the past 24 hours and none listed as fires of note.

The B.C. government says last year's wildfire season was the most destructive in the province's history as more than 2.84 million hectares of forest and land burned and tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press