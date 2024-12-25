Multiple New Hampshire crews help battle fire in Winchendon on Christmas Eve; no injuries
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
The former Trump lawyer dressed up as a holiday legend to peddle one of his products amid financial pressure.
The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
The King has broken with tradition for his annual Christmas Day message this year
Princess Kate has broken her silence with a new statement ahead of her anticipated Christmas Eve TV appearance with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a photo of an elegant Christmas tree ahead of their celebrations with baby Sienna.
MaryAnne Kenney's father passed away when she was four, without ever knowing he was part of Caldwell First Nation. It was a journey to make the reserve her home. But now, she is among the eight residents who are being evicted on Boxing Day for installing security cameras around their houses."This is our home. We have a right to be here, not to be kicked out by a reigning chief and council," she said.A long history of colonization stripped Caldwell First Nation of its lands, which stretch from th
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
Rise above the cosmic mayhem, sprinkle some humor and sleigh the season on your own terms
WARNING: This story contains footage of a violent robbery.Just days after Gaganjeet Singh urged Montreal police to step up patrols on de Liège Street, where his jewelry store is located, his worst fears came true.Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car plowed into Famous Jewellers in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood and a group of thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Singh was injured during the incident as he tried to fend off the robbers.Police say th
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
Volunteers helping to clean up a major oil spill along Russia's Black Sea coast appealed in a video released on Monday for President Vladimir Putin to urgently send federal aid, saying that they and local authorities were overwhelmed. The oil is from two ageing tankers hit by a storm on Dec. 15. On Thursday, Putin called the incident an ecological disaster and officials from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry say over 10,000 people are now involved in the clean-up.
The dress reveal has become a staple part of the Mabrys' holiday festivities
Police are searching for six suspects after an armed bank robbery in Markham, York Regional Police say. The robbery happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue, police said in a news release. The suspects, wearing masks and carrying firearms, ordered everyone to get on the ground before robbing the bank and the customers inside, police said. One employee was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with minor injuries.The six suspects then fled the scene in a dar
The man, now in his 20s, is sentenced for the abuse he inflicted upon his sibling when he was 14.