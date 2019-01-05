Three dead and four injured after shooter opens fire at bowling alley in California

Three people have been killed and four injured after a shooting at a bowling alley in California.

The Torrance Police Department said in a tweet there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down” at Gable House Bowl.

Police urged people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley in the wake of the incident just before midnight on Friday night.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Witness Wes Hamad told reporters he saw a “huge fight” break out and ran to the far end of the bowling alley with his niece. He said: “As we were running, we heard 15 shots.”

As he was leaving, Hamad reportedly saw a woman weeping over a man who had multiple gunshot wounds in his head and neck.

Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles from Los Angeles.