Multiple people injured in shooting at Detroit water playground

Police at the scene of the shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad - AP

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a water playground in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills.

Police said a suspect opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad about 5pm on Saturday and up to 10 people were shot.

Children often play at the water park, particularly over summer, where they cool off among its sprinklers and fountains.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that “it sounds like we have nine, maybe 10 victims with gunshot wounds, victims of varying kinds of injuries.”

The water playground remains an active crime scene - AP

It is unknown if the victims are children.

Authorities said they believed they had a possible suspect contained in a home nearby. A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered, according to the sheriff.

“So, preliminarily, it looks like the suspect fired potentially 28 times, reloading multiple times,” Mr Bouchard said.

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene. People have been urged to avoid the area.