'Sad day': Teacher, student killed; shooter dead at Wis. school. Live updates

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed and six others were wounded Monday when a student opened fire at a private school in Madison, Wisconsin, police said.

Officers responding to a call of an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School also found the shooter dead at the scene, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. One teacher and one teen student were killed, Barnes said. Two students are in critical condition and four other students suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are at area hospitals, he said.

"Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison, but for our entire country," Barnes said. The suspected shooter was a student at the school, he said.

Reports of an active shooting at the school in Madison, about 80 miles west of Milwaukee, came in shortly before 11 a.m. local time, Barnes said. The school was evacuated and officers swept through the school. Barnes said no officers fired their weapons and that there was no further threat to the public.

Police at one point said the fatalities included four victims plus the shooter, but later they lowered the number of fatalities.

Bethany Highman said she was able to connect with her daughter who attends the school via video and was relieved to learn she was OK. She was uncertain of next steps but said she intended to support her daughter through community and prayer. “Your world stops for a minute. Nothing else matters,” she said. “We’re just waiting, praying.”

Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon said at a news briefing that four people were transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, and others were transported to University of Wisconsin hospitals.

Also Monday, the Green Bay Area Public School District announced on social media that police were investigating potential shooting threats at two of its four high schools. As of noon, three persons of interest had been identified, and it was determined there was no ongoing threat. Police were still investigating.

Emergency vehicles are seen at SSM Health urgent care on Buckeye Road in Madison, Wis., after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Dec. 16, 2024.

Vigil planned at Capitol building Tuesday

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Wisconsin, will hold a vigil at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT, executive administrator Kristine Leuzinger told USA TODAY.

The group is gathering more details and planning how to support the community, Leuzinger said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson said on Facebook young people will have opportunities to come together and process their feelings surrounding the shooting.

Handgun recovered after shooting

Authorities recovered a handgun they believe was used in the shooting, Barnes said at a late afternoon news briefing. He said the shooting appeared to be confined to one space in the school.

Barnes said the suspected shooter's family was cooperating with authorities. He declined to provide information about the suspect and said authorities are investigating why the teen opened fire.

"Today truly is a sad day for Madison and for our country," Barnes said. "It is a day that I believe will live in our collective minds for a very, very long time."

Shooting was second one at a school in Wisconsin in 7 months

In a statement, state superintendent Jill Underly said the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School was the second school shooting in Wisconsin in a seven-month period. In May, police responded to a middle school in Mount Horeb, where a 911 caller said someone approaching the school appeared to have a long gun. Police told the person to drop their weapon, but the individual pointed it at officers. Police then shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

There were no other injuries, and it was later determined the suspect's weapon was a pellet rifle.

“Our hearts are heavy with great sorrow as we mourn the senseless loss of life in yet another school shooting,” Underly said Monday about the Madison shooting.

School posts notice: 'Prayers Requested!'

The school posted a brief notice on its Facebook page: "Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family."

Nearby La Follette High School and Sennett Middle School were on secure hold because of the shooting, Madison Metropolitan School District officials said.

Gov. Tony Evers said he was closely monitoring the events at the school. "We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information," Evers said, adding that he was "grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

Sen. Ron Johnson reacted to the shooting on X: "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

School affiliated with broader Madison Christian community

Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978, according to the school’s website, and the main building is located next-door to City Church Madison, a Christian non-denominational church.

The school “was specifically organized to offer students academic excellence in a Christ-focused context,” its website says.

About 200 families representing more than 50 local congregations enroll their children at the school, which offers classes from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school shares a 28-acre campus with Campus for Kids Learning Center, a program for infants through 4-year-old kindergarten, and the nondenominational City Church.

Claire Reid, Madeline Heim, Natalie Eilbert, Alec Johnson and Ricardo Torres of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Nadia Scharf of the Green Bay Press-Gazette contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 dead in shooting at Abundant Life Christian School: Live updates