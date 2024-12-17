Student ‘shoots dead teacher and teenager’ at Christian school in Wisconsin

A family stands by a police cordon after the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin - Morry Gash/AP

A teenage student, one teacher and the suspect have died in a shooting at a school in Wisconsin.

At least six other people were injured in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, including two students who remained in a critical condition in hospital on Monday evening.

The suspect, believed to be a 17-year female student, was armed with a handgun and reportedly turned the weapon on herself as police arrived at the campus.

Joe Biden, the US President, called the shooting “shocking and unconscionable”.

“It is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their classroom.

“Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover.”



Speaking at a press conference, Police Chief Shon Barnes said “today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison but for our entire country”.

Police cars park outside the school - Kathleen Foody/AP

“Today around 10.57am our officers were responding to a call of an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School here in Madison,” the police chief said.

“When officers arrived they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“We had officers from around the county and around the state that came in support.

“Officers located a juvenile who they believed was responsible for the deceased in the building.”

The female shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to CNN.

Police said the final determination for the cause of death would be made by the medical examiner,

Officers were investigating how the suspect gained access to the handgun.

The school has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website. It does not have metal detectors, a safety feature many American schools have installed following dozens of deadly campus shootings across the US in recent years.

In his statement, Mr Biden cited the latest shooting as he again called on Congress to pass universal background checks, a national red flag law and increased gun restrictions.

“We can never accept senseless violence that traumatises children, their families, and tears entire communities apart,” Mr Biden said.

Satya Rhodes-Conway, the mayor of Madison, also said the country needs to do more to prevent gun violence.

“I hoped that this day would never come to Madison,” Ms Rhodes-Conway said.

Chief Barnes said officers had been confronted with a “tragic, tragic scene” that was “something we prepare for but we hope we never have to” deal with.



He said: “I’m feeling a little dismayed. So close to Christmas, every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever.



“Those types of trauma don’t go away. Right now my heart is heavy for my community and we have to figure out what happened here and it doesn’t happen in any other place that should be a refuge for students.”

Emergency workers attend the scene at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin

A police cordon is in place - Morry Gash/AP

Medics who attended the scene were in the middle of a training exercise about a mass shooting when the incident happened and they came straight to the shooting to put their practice into effect in “real time”, he added.



“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Madison police said in a statement.



“More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area.”

In a statement on social media, Governor Tony Evers said: “I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.



“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”