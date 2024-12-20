Multiple lanes closed on Interstate-71 northbound due to crash in Norwood
Multiple lanes closed on Interstate-71 northbound due to crash in Norwood
Multiple lanes closed on Interstate-71 northbound due to crash in Norwood
A business owner in B.C.'s East Kootenay says there is growing frustration about out-of-control drivers on a stretch of Highway 3 following a weekend crash that was captured on video. Yahk General Store owner Tim Boyce says he was outside his business, located on the highway, on Sunday when a semi-trailer tipped on its side after it failed to navigate a turn.He posted video Tuesday of the crash to social media, adding Luke Combs' cover version of the 1988 Tracy Chapman hit Fast Car to its audio
Steven Bradley Collins and his 2-year-old daughter RyLeigh Collins were killed in a car crash. Then police realized the family had a child missing for months
A woman is dead and three other people were injured after a vehicle crashed and rolled over in Pickering, Ont., early Wednesday, police say.The driver of the vehicle, who was among the injured, has been arrested and charged with a slew of offences, Durham Regional Police said in a news release on Wednesday.Police were called to the single-vehicle collision on Brock Road near Mowbray Street at about 4:30 a.m.According to police, a black 2018 Audi sedan was southbound on Brock Road when it lost co
BANGKOK (AP) — Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. confirmed Wednesday that they are discussing closer collaboration but denied reports they have decided on a merger.
There's something for almost anyone in the current 2025 car market, whether you want a fuel-efficient hybrid or a full-size pickup truck. However, there are a few newer models you should avoid,...
DELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta, B.C., say a woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to drive a car carrying two young children into the Fraser River last month.
(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. is in talks to come to the aid of Nissan Motor Co. by potentially forming the world’s third-largest carmaker in order to better withstand escalating challenges for the global auto industry.Most Read from BloombergNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousThe two Japanese manufacturers have engaged in merger discussions that appear to have accelerated after Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the Taiwan-based producer of iPhones known as Foxconn, ap
Motorists face a minimum disqualification period of 12 months if they are convicted of drink-driving.
The intersection of King Street W. and Spadina Avenue will likely remain closed through Friday, according to a Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson, as crews work around the clock to repair wires damaged after a garbage truck struck them Tuesday morning.Until repairs are made, Spadina Avenue is closed between Front and Adelaide streets, according to a TTC update. King Street is closed between Charlotte and Brant streets.The TTC is hopeful the intersection could open ahead of Friday, spokesper
With holiday travel approaching, law enforcement say extra measures and security precautions are being implemented following spikes in thefts.
A raft of road rules and changes are due to come into effect this December
A Seattle bus driver was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning while driving his route near the University of Washington campus. No passengers were injured and police are still searching for the suspect.
You may be in for a sweet surprise if you're in the market for a new car in the new year. While prices are still high, they're likely to start falling as carmakers work harder to get you to spend your...
Regina Police have unveiled a new mobile testing unit that they say will speed up drug and alcohol testing. The Regina Police Service's mobile testing unit is a new vehicle that will act as a laboratory, carrying advanced breathalyzer and oral fluid testing devices. It has been in use since early December. The vehicle will allow officers to legally confirm impairment from alcohol and other drugs without taking suspects back to the police station.Officers will still bring suspected impaired drive
Bloomberg first reported Renault's position. Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in talks to set up a holding company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, a move that could help them share more resources to face tough competition. "On principle, Renault Group supports Nissan's efforts to restore business situation," a spokesperson for the French automaker said on Wednesday, but declined to comment on the current merger talks.
Owning Tesla (TSLA) stock is now a big deal because of its explosive growth, large market share and ties to President-elect Donald Trump's administration through Elon Musk. Tesla's stock price has...
All-steel 1934 Ford Coupe with Bonneville class-winning history and a Ford V-8 flathead engine heads to Mecum Kissimmee 2025.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has authorized California regulations that compel the sale of zero-emission vehicles over the next decade and ultimately ban the sale of conventional, gasoline-powered cars in 2035.Most Read from BloombergNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousPresident-elect Donald Trump has vowed to “terminate” electric vehicle mandates, and his administration is expected to swiftly seek to revoke the approval. Yet Wednesday’s action by the Enviro
Kahleb Collins was unaccounted for after a car crash this month. Police later said he actually disappeared in early September.
Honda and Nissan are discussing a possible merger, bringing together two Japanese automaking titans that have recently fallen on hard times.