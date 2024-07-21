Multiple Midlands fire departments battle raging weekend blaze at local home

Multiple fire departments battled a raging fire Saturday morning at a home in Orangeburg.

Several units — including the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Jamison Fire Department and Cordova Fire Department — responded early Saturday to large fire at a home on Pineland Street, according to social media posts from Orangeburg DPS.

“Firefighters encountered a fully involved residential structure with collapse and went into defensive operations,” the department of public safety said in the post.

Emergency medical personnel responded and took an occupant of the home to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the release said. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident. There were no other injuries reported.