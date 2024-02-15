Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Everything We Know So Far

What was meant to be a celebratory Super Bowl parade in Kansas City ended in tragedy Wednesday after a shooting incident killed at least one person and injured more than 20 others, according to authorities.

The Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting is at least the 48th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive—a non-profit tracker that defines a mass shooting as one that involves four or more people killed or injured, not including the shooter. It is also the third sports celebration in less than 12 months to be tainted by gun violence, following a shooting in a parking lot during the 2023 Texas Rangers World Series parade in November, and another shooting that left 10 people injured in downtown Denver last June, after the Nuggets’ NBA championship.

“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates,” the White House told TIME. “White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement.”

What we know so far

Millions of people had gathered in downtown Kansas City, Mo., to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl on Sunday. The parade began at 11 a.m. local time along 6th Street and Grand Boulevard, and more than 800 law enforcement officers were present, according to police chief Stacey Graves, who gave multiple press briefings Wednesday evening.

But as the rally ended, chaos ensued on the west side of Union Station as the sound of gunshots prompted people to flee. At 2:13 p.m., police confirmed on X that shots were fired, and that “multiple people were struck.” They also ordered everyone to leave the area to allow first responders access to treat victims. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who was present at the rally, confirmed she was out of harm’s way and urged everyone to follow instructions from local officials.

Three people, yet unidentified, were taken into custody for further investigation following the shooting, and some firearms have been recovered, Graves said. She said that officers had chased one of the three suspects and that they are also looking into a video shared online of “some fans tackling someone,” to determine if the person caught on video is also one of the people under custody.

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

Graves said that the attackers’ motive remains unclear and that investigation is still underway. A dedicated phone line was set up for victims and for witnesses who may have information on the shooting.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Graves said. “To the people who were injured in this tragedy, our hearts go out to you and your families.”

The victims

Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that officials are still working on identifying the deceased victim to inform their family.

Local paper Kansas City Star identified disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two who was in her mid-40s, as a victim who died, which her employer local radio station KFFI confirmed. It is unclear, however, if she is the same casualty police referenced or if her death increases the toll.

According to Kansas City Fire Department Interim Chief Ross Grundyson, eight injured victims had immediately life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals within 10 minutes, another seven had life-threatening injuries, while six had minor injuries. At least eight of those victims were children, authorities said, though Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president of nursing at Children’s Mercy Hospital, said later Wednesday that all of the children’s hospital’s treated patients are expected to have a full recovery.

CNN reported that 29 people have received treatment across four different hospitals, with 19 of them suffering from gunshot wounds.

‘Saddened’ and ‘senseless’

The NFL and Kansas City Chiefs each issued statements saying they were “saddened” by the shooting, which they both described as “senseless” violence, and they thanked law enforcement and first responders. The Chiefs confirmed that all players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

Some players, including MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as star tight-end and Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce, also posted on social media about the incident.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Asked how the tragedy could occur despite extensive security measures, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said: “What you saw happen was why people talk about guns a lot. We had over 800 officers, their staff situated all around Union Station today. We had security in any number of places, eyes on top of buildings and beyond, and there still is a risk to people.”

President Joe Biden said the Kansas City shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and that “the epidemic of gun violence” is “tearing us at the seams,” in a statement. “Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting.”

Nik Popli contributed reporting.

