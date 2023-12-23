Man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at Florida shopping mall

Shooting broke out at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida (Ocala Police Department)

One man died and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a mall in Ocala, Florida – with the suspect still at large.

The shooting broke out just before 3.40pm on Saturday afternoon at Paddock Mall, police said at a press conference on Saturday evening. Authorities said they believe the shooting was “a targeted act of violence” and that the person killed was the target.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing all-black attire with a mask partially covering his face, police said, adding that he “fled the mall being undetected.”

A woman suffered from a gunshot wound on her leg and is being treated at the hospital. Police added that multiple others were injured though the exact number and their conditions are not currently clear. None of the victims’ names were released.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, the police officer added. The mall will be shut down for at least the next 12 hours, and police urged all of the mall shoppers who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward to provide information.

“The worst thing we can imagine this time of the year,” the officer said.

Earlier, Ocala Police said in a post on X that officers were “responding to an active shooting situation that occurred at the Paddock Mall”.

“There is a heavy police presence on scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area at this time,” the statement read.

Ten minutes later, police said that the shooting was no longer active and that the “suspect is believed to have fled”.

UPDATE: There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate. https://t.co/j8Uk5iYjob — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 23, 2023

“There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate,” the post read.

Story continues

The mall is located at 3100 SW College Road.

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a press conference outside the mall at an unspecified time after 5pm.

The Independent has reached out to Ocala Police.

The SWAT Team, ambulances, fire and police cars arrived at the scene following the shooting, according to Ocala Star-Banner.