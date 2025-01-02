Multiple people injured in shooting at New York City nightclub, NYPD detective says

(Reuters) - Multiple people were injured in a mass shooting in the New York City borough of Queens late on Wednesday evening but no deaths were reported, a detective at the New York Police Department confirmed to Reuters.

An investigation into the incident at a nightclub on New Year's Day was underway, the detective said.

Users took to social media expressing their shock at the incident and sharing pictures of police deployment at the site.

Earlier on New Year's Day, a truck plowed into a crowded street in New Orleans, killing 15 people, and in Las Vegas, a Tesla truck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have been scrambling to track down suspects related to the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents and also investigating possible terrorism angles. (This story has been corrected to say that New York City shooting was on Wednesday evening, not Tuesday evening, in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Devika Nair and Kanjyik Ghosh; editing by Mark Heinrich)