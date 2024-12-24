Multiple people killed in Turkey factory blast

A blast at an explosives factory in Turkey has killed at least 12 people, a government minister said.

Four people were injured in the explosion, which happened in the village of Kavakli, Balikesir, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said. There was no suspicion of sabotage, he added.

Footage from CNN Turk showed a fireball and smoke rising above the factory in the north west of the country.

Fire crews and paramedics were sent to the scene and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion, the government's communications directorate said.

The factory specialised in making munitions for light weapons and had been operating since 2014, according to local media.