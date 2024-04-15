Multiple people laid off at Tesla's South Buffalo facility
An employee tells 7 News she was laid off just hours before her shift Monday
(Bloomberg) -- Canada's newest oil pipeline may spell trouble for a Middle Eastern country almost 7,000 miles away: Iraq. The Trans Mountain pipeline's expansion, wh
What advice would you give to your 50-year-old self about retirement?
The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) is set to start providing coverage next month, but there's concern that not enough dentists will enroll to provide care to the seniors that have already signed up. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, some seniors are being advised to seek alternatives to dentists.
"And in hindsight, it turns out, it’s really hard to do bold, disruptive innovation, to develop a boldly disruptive shoe on Zoom."
European governments due to move to support their solar power manufacturers this week will be too late to stop solar panel maker Meyer Burger packing up a German factory to send production to the United States. The plant in Freiberg in eastern Germany closed in mid-March with the loss of 500 jobs, as the Swiss-listed firm joined a growing list of European renewable energy manufacturing factories shutting down or moving. Germany's economy ministry said it was aware of the "very serious situation" of German companies and has been examining funding options with the industry for over a year.
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.'s iPhone shipments slid a worse-than-projected nearly 10% in the quarter ended in March, reflecting flagging sales in China despite a broader smartphone industry rebound.
A contractor bears the blame for delayed refunds to Lynx Air customers, the insolvent airline says, adding that the hold-up will also hurt company stakeholders. Lynx, which ceased operations and filed for creditor protection in late February, claimed in court filings that the firm hired to handle bookings, Texas-based Sabre Corp., has hampered passenger reimbursements. The ultra-low-cost carrier said it had planned to carry out refunds directly, "without the need for customers to contact their c
As far as origin stories go, Tracy Britt Cool has a remarkable one. As a child, she showed business acumen and a drive to succeed way beyond her years, but it was after graduating from business school...
The New Brunswick government and the RCMP are denying allegations of discrimination, "political scapegoating" and withholding evidence levelled by a former Campbellton doctor. Dr. Jean-Robert Ngola, 52, filed the lawsuit against the RCMP, the provincial government, as well as Facebook, in January 2022.In it, he says he faced racism and threats after he was accused in 2020 of breaking COVID-19 rules by failing to isolate and of being the source of a deadly outbreak. After many months of motions a
The Canadian Dental Care Plan is set to start providing coverage next month, but there's concern that not enough dentists will enroll to provide care to the seniors that have already signed up. Some seniors are being advised to seek alternatives to dentists, such as dental hygienists. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for April 15, 2024.
Core Scientific CEO Adam Sullivan joins CoinDesk to discuss the state of bitcoin mining in the U.S. and the impact of the upcoming halving on the industry. Plus, why he envisions miners will diversify their business beyond mining ,and insights into AI's influence on the power sector.
The European Union risks being left behind by the United States, China and other rivals in the global shift to new technologies if it fails to radically improve the competitiveness and dynamism of its economy. That is the consensus view of economists, business and many of the EU leaders meeting on April 17-18 to discuss how to drive the economic growth needed to maintain the bloc's championing of living standards and climate change action. They are set to call for a "New European Competitiveness Deal" - which may give some a strong sense of deja vu after the growth-focused Lisbon Strategy of 2000 and the Europe 2020 plan that came a decade later.
I’m 49 years old and I’ve had a steady job for over 15 years now as a government contractor. I plan to retire at around 65. I have $500,000 in savings between my 401(k), IRA and individual savings accounts. I’m renting, I don’t have any debt and I have a small family of three. I’m […] The post Ask an Advisor: I’m 49 With $500k in Savings But ‘I’m Concerned’ About Retirement Income and Annuities Are ‘Too Expensive.’ What Are My Options? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
The tech hub of San Francisco has become a growing market for driverless taxis. CBC’s Jean-François Bélanger takes a ride to learn about why people are divided over having so many on the road.
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has defended the government's plans to ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009, citing the need to curb smoking-related illnesses and alleviate strain on the NHS.
China’s Xiaomi shipped 33.4% more smartphones in the first quarter than in the same period a year ago and its market share strengthened.
For many Americans, retirement savings are coming up short. While financial advisors/experts and commentators typically suggest investors to shoot for a nest egg of at least $1 million, there is not a...
NEW YORK (AP) — American workers expect to retire at a median age of 65, according to a 2023 survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute, or EBRI. But the actual median age for retirement is 62, the survey found. That may not seem like a big gap, but if you retire three years earlier than planned, that’s three fewer years of savings and three more years of retirement to fund. This could happen for all sorts of reasons: You (or your partner or your parents) could get sick or disabled, the
(Bloomberg) -- A group of US regional banks is ratcheting up lending to oil, gas and coal clients, grabbing market share as bigger European rivals back away. The list of banks includes Citizens Financial G
OTTAWA — Manufacturing sales rose 0.7 per cent to $71.6 billion in February, helped by higher sales of petroleum and coal, Statistics Canada said Monday. The agency said manufacturing sales were up in 13 of the 21 subsectors it tracks as petroleum and coal sales rose 4.3 per cent to $8.7 billion, helped by higher prices and to a lesser extent, volumes. Sales of electrical equipment, appliance and component products rose 12.6 per cent to a record $1.5 billion in February. Meanwhile, sales of chem