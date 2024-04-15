Multiple people laid off at Tesla's South Buffalo facility

Reuters

The European Union risks being left behind by the United States, China and other rivals in the global shift to new technologies if it fails to radically improve the competitiveness and dynamism of its economy. That is the consensus view of economists, business and many of the EU leaders meeting on April 17-18 to discuss how to drive the economic growth needed to maintain the bloc's championing of living standards and climate change action. They are set to call for a "New European Competitiveness Deal" - which may give some a strong sense of deja vu after the growth-focused Lisbon Strategy of 2000 and the Europe 2020 plan that came a decade later.