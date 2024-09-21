Multiple people shot across from Midlands high school that hosted homecoming game Friday

Multiple people were shot across the street from a Midlands high school that held its homecoming football game Friday night.

The Winnsboro Department of Public Safety reports via Facebook that “several persons were struck by gunfire in or near the Old Walmart parking lot in 321 bypass last night following the Fairfield Central High School homecoming football game.”

“The fired shots may have come from a nearby apartment complex where two groups exchanged gunfire in an ongoing dispute,” the post adds.

The department did not provide an exact time for the shooting.

The Midway Plaza shopping center on U.S. 321, where the building vacated by Walmart remains empty, currently houses a Rent-A-Center, a Planet Vapor and a Bojangles. Fairfield Middle and Fairfield Central High schools sit directly across the street.

Fairfield Central defeated Newberry 49-42 Friday after a homecoming parade was held earlier in the day.

Leaflet Map - Former Walmart Parking Lot in Winnsboro

Former Walmart Parking Lot in Winnsboro