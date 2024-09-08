Multiple people shot near I-75 in southeastern Kentucky; suspect still at large
He was “subjected to not only a deadly but lengthy attack without it ever being heard or observed,” the lawsuit filed in California says.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a Georgia school shooting called to warn a school counselor prior to the shooting, the suspect’s aunt and grandfather said Saturday.
Three days after a just-married Oregon nurse was reported missing, she has been found dead and police have arrested one of her neighbors.
Video of the attack went viral, showing Deobra Redden charge the judge's bench and jump over to attack Judge Mary Kay Holthus
In July, a jury convicted Ashley Benefield of manslaughter in the shooting death of her estranged husband, Douglas Benefield
Gisèle Pélicot testified Thursday against ex-husband Dominique Pélicot, who has admitted to drugging her and inviting other men to rape her over the course of a decade
Fraudster Donald McPherson was cleared of the murder of his wife Paula Leeson who died in 2017.
A Quebec man is behind bars after trying to smuggle 26,000 fake toonies into the country, in one of Canada’s largest counterfeit schemes of its kind. Global News has learned the suspect will spend less than a year in prison, despite a long history of crime. Touria Izri reports.
A hiker in northern Washington’s North Cascades National Park was rescued a month after he went missing in July, authorities said Saturday and according to one rescuer, it was just in time.
Taylor Swift was spotted seated separately from bestie Brittany Mahomes at Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs game after the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out in support of ex-President Donald Trump.Brittany Mahomes had been a frequent companion of Swift’s since she began dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and the two typically sat together in the same suite at games—but Mahomes found herself in hot water with some Swift fans (and potentially Swift herself) after she liked a post from D
The 14-year-old girl accused of seriously injuring a 15-year-old classmate by lighting her on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson.The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, wept throughout her brief appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning as Judge Doug Agnew read the charges. Agnew had ordered she attend in person so that he could see the teen, who wore a hoodie, before rema
A 16-year-old student allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy during an "altercation" in the boys' bathroom at Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland, on Friday, authorities said. The 15-year-old, Warren Curtis Grant, was removed from the bathroom by other students and then attended to by school nurses and the principal, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said at a news conference. The teen was airlifted to a trauma center, the sheriff said.
The troops stagger onto a dusty track, then onto their knees, hands placed on their heads. Seconds later, the Ukrainian drone footage shows, they lie motionless.
A 2-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by his 6-year-old brother in Joliet, Illinois, police said. The child suffered multiple stab wounds from a kitchen knife inside a home Friday afternoon and later was pronounced dead at a hospital, Joliet police said. “Everyone in this incident is a victim,” Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English told reporters.
The Ocean Springs resident answered for his crime in federal court in Gulfport. Here’s what happened.
Saskatoon police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a student was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday. The girl appeared in provincial court Friday morning and was also charged with aggravated assault and arson.
Dominik Swiderski, aged three, Nikodem Swiderski, two, and Kacper Swiderski, two, were remembered as ‘happy, active children’ by their mother.
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
Police stopped a vehicle with the three inside in south Kansas City after a woman made a series of secret 911 calls, according to court documents.