Kansas City shooting: At least one dead, many injured at Super Bowl victory parade

One person was killed and others critically injured when gunfire broke out at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, triggering panic among huge crowds of fans gathered to celebrate.

Kansas City police said three people were taken into custody following the shooting at Union Station, just yards from where Chiefs players had addressed cheering supporters moments earlier.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” local police said.

At least one person was killed in the shooting, the local fire department said, while police confirmed at least 22 were injured.

Fans scrambled to flee the scene as police worked to clear Union Station in an ugly end to what had been a joyous Chiefs victory parade.

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade

People flee after shots were fired

Eleven children were among the injured, but it was not immediately clear whether all of those sustained gunshot wounds or other injuries.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said.

Video footage showed a chaotic scene outside the train station as police officers stormed into the building while people who had been attending the Super Bowl celebration scattered for cover.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024

A live stream of the celebrations showed hundreds of fans in red fleeing from the parade after gunshots rang out.

Armed police could be seen leaping over metal barriers and running towards the station entrance.

John O’Connor, a fan at the event told the Kansas City Star: “There were a tonne of gunshots going off and a lot of people scattered in confusion.”

He added: “It sounded like they [police] were securing Union Station because there was maybe some return fire from someone else.”

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today.

Local media had cited local officials as saying more than one million people were expected for the parade, which was held in unseasonably sunny, warm conditions in downtown Kansas City.

An injured person is loaded on an ambulance

A person is taken to an ambulance on a stretcher after the attack

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Las Vegas on Sunday to cement the team’s dynasty status.

But the team’s most famous fan - music superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs icon Travis Kelce - was not part of the celebrations.

The singer, whose relationship this season with Kelce became a cultural phenomenon, sprinted back to the United States on Saturday from the latest leg of her money-spinning world tour to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl in ‘Sin City’.

However as Kelce and the Chiefs celebrated on Wednesday, Swift was reportedly en route to Australia where she is due to perform in Melbourne on Friday.

The charismatic Kelce appeared on stage with his team-mates at the victory rally looking wobbly on his feet.

Team-mates appeared to prop Kelce up as he attempted to sing a version of country singer Garth Brooks’ song “Friends in Low Places.”

At one stage, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr was captured lying flat on the ground, holding what appeared to be a bottle of Hennessy cognac.

Running back Isiah Pacheco also jogged down the parade route holding a baby goat wearing a Mahomes jersey.

01:21 AM GMT

01:21 AM GMT

DJ killed in parade shooting

Kansas City radio station KKFI said one of its DJs, Lisa Lopez, died in the shooting at the Super Bowl parade

12:35 AM GMT

In pictures: People flee the scene as shots fired

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade

11:56 PM GMT

Police say three people arrested

Three people have been arrested following the shooting, police confirmed.

Meanwhile, the number of people injured has jumped to 22, including 11 children.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said the three people were detained “and under investigation for today’s incident”.

Ms Graves said investigators had no known motive for the gun violence.

11:51 PM GMT

'We are deeply saddened': NFL releases statement

A statement from the NFL:

10:59 PM GMT

Kansas City mayor ran for cover

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas was among VIPs at the event who were sent running for cover after shots rang out.

“I think the initial response absolutely is anger,” he told a news conference at the scene of the shooting.

“This is a day that a lot of people look forward to. Something they remember for a lifetime. And what they shouldn’t have to remember is the threat of gun violence.

“I don’t want us to have to - in our country, for every big event - think about a concern of being shot.”

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas

10:53 PM GMT

Injury toll climbs and some victims believed to be children

Up to 15 people have been injured, Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves confirmed, as the injury toll continued to grow on Wednesday night.

The Children’s Mercy hospital in the city said it had admitted patients from the shooting, but gave no further details.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

09:40 PM GMT

Governors attended parade but escaped unhurt

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were in attendance when shots were fired near the train station, but were safe and secure following the incident, he said in a message posted to X, thanking law enforcement for its response.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was also present at the rally when the shots were fired.

09:22 PM GMT

At least one dead, nine injured

The shooting killed one person and injured nine others, the city fire department said.

Of the injured, three were listed in critical condition, five serious and one non-life-threatening, a spokesman for the department told AFP.

09:19 PM GMT

Armed police on the scene

Police respond to an active shooter

Law enforcement personnel clear the area around Union Station

Police respond after gun shots were fired

09:18 PM GMT

Man dressed in red is led away

Another video showed police leading a man dressed all in red, the colours of the Kansas City Chiefs, being led away from the scene in handcuffs.

09:01 PM GMT

Video from the scene

09:00 PM GMT

Footage shows victims given CPR, suspect pinned down

Videos showed apparent victims on the ground receiving CPR from fellow fans as medics rushed to the scene, where blood was splattered on the floor.

One clip showed police pinning down a possible suspect on a patch of grass near the parade barriers.

08:51 PM GMT

Attack follows day of celebration for Chiefs fans

Earlier, hundreds of thousands of red-clad fans had greeted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team-mates as they made their way along a two-mile route on a procession of double-decker buses, enveloped by a blizzard of red and gold confetti.

Mahomes, at one stage clutching a can of beer and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and several Chiefs players dismounted the buses, high-fived and took selfies with fans, many of whom began lining up before dawn to get prime viewing positions.

08:49 PM GMT

Pandemonium outside railway station

Video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the railway station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today.

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station

08:47 PM GMT

Hundreds of fans flee amid 'tonne of gunshots'

A live stream of the celebrations showed hundreds of fans in red fleeing from the parade after gunshots rang out.

Armed police could be seen leaping over metal barriers and running towards the station entrance.

John O’Connor, a fan at the event told the Kansas City Star: “There were a tonne of gunshots going off and a lot of people scattered in confusion.”

He added: “It sounded like they [police] were securing Union Station because there was maybe some return fire from someone else.”

08:41 PM GMT

Multiple people shot near Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade

Multiple people shot near Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade