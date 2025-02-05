Multiple people trapped in rising water along Steelhead Creek in Sacramento
The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a water rescue near the confluence of Steelhead and Arcade creeks on Tuesday night.
The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a water rescue near the confluence of Steelhead and Arcade creeks on Tuesday night.
“There's never been this level of sort of dismantling and tampering with data," warned Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo.
Barry Stein had ignored symptoms that started appearing in 1995. Now he's committed to helping people recognize the signs of colorectal cancer.
The Princess of Wales stood in the sunshine in the new picture by Prince Louis
And you probably have this food in your fridge right now.
We can't all be the sharpest tool in the shed...
"FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer."
Some people may not even realize they're dealing with a form of depression.
Kate Middleton has released two personal pictures taken by son Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day on Tuesday…
"The only people that knew ... my husband, my mom and my brother, and behind closed doors I was struggling to do anything and everything," Irwin shared
"It's NOT just you. You are NOT imagining your symptoms; look them up."
Trump's pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services gave away the agenda -- and may have invited a strong legal challenge, too.
OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.
Goldberg's cohosts gyrated with the fake pregnant bellies, while the actress later wore hers on her head for the rest of the segment with Schumer.
It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday
An observational study in the scientific journal Nature says that there is now some evidence that drugs like Ozempic can be used for ailments other than diabetes, including reduced risk of substance use, psychotic disorders, seizures, and neurocognitive disorders. To learn more, we talked to UBC associate professor Dr. Robin Hsiung, who studies neurology with the university's Centre for Brain Health.
The skull of a bison sits on display with the Piikani Nation flag hung on the wall behind it. Some of the men responsible for the skull's presence are sharing their experience of returning to their ancestral hunting grounds for the first time in 145 years.It's been nearly four months since Joshua Crow Shoe, Rylan Weasel Bear, Owen Stump, Kieven Weasel Bear and Leroy Crazy Boy hiked through a remote area of Banff National Park to look for bison, but what they felt on the day of their ultimate suc
The Princess of Wales has shared a new portrait - taken by her six-year-old son, Prince Louis - ahead of World Cancer Day. In the photo, Kate is seen standing on a fallen tree trunk in the woods with open arms and the royal looking towards the camera. It comes after Kate said in January that "it's a relief to now be in remission" from cancer after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of the disease last year.
On World Cancer Day, we take a look at the nutrient-rich foods that can help keep your cancer risk low.
Kennedy, who has refused to acknowledge vaccines don’t cause autism, later won the support of a key Senate committee, getting a step closer to confirmation.
After a wintry Sunday, additional active weather into Monday will make for tough driving conditions across southern Ontario