1 dead, 23 rescued after being trapped underground in Colorado gold mine: Officials

One person is dead and nearly two dozen others were rescued Thursday after being stuck underground due to an equipment failure in a Colorado gold mine, officials said.

The individuals were part of a tour group and became stuck near the bottom of Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek around noon MDT on Thursday, according to officials.

Teller Counter Sheriff Jason Mikesell said one person had died in the incident, and that 23 people had been stuck in the mine shaft.

"I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Thursday night.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual lost in this incident," he added.

Eleven others were rescued earlier in the day Thursday, including two children, officials said.

They were able to bring up the trapped adults four at a time to get the remaining 12 rescued, County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said during a presser after the rescue.

The death was related to the elevator malfunction but no further details were available, Mikesell said.

To begin the rescue, engineers had to repair at the elevator stuck at 500 feet, check the cables and then run a test round by sending it down to the 1000-foot level and back up.

After that was successful, the rescue began, according to Mikesell.

Local hospital UCHealth said they had received seven patients, all of whom were treated and released after the incident.

Elevator and mine safety experts went to the site to inspect the elevator's safety before it was used to bring those trapped up to ground level, according to Mikesell.

There were three plans in total, Mikesell said, but being able to repair the elevator was plan A.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Mine Safety will investigate the incident.

As the individuals were stuck, Mikesell said there was no concern about oxygen running out, adding that they had water, chairs and blankets and were able to communicate with rescuers.

The mine, which is about 1,000 feet deep, is a popular tourist destination.

They haven't had an incident like this since 1986, Mikesell said.

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue teams, responded to the incident with heavy equipment.

In a statement Thurasday afternoon, Gov. Polis said he was monitoring the situation and sending state resources to assist in rescue efforts.

"I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort," Polis said at the time. "The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine."

"We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation," Polis added.

1 dead, 23 rescued after being trapped underground in Colorado gold mine: Officials originally appeared on abcnews.go.com