'Multiple shooters' kill 4, injure 18 in Birmingham nightspot district, police say

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday launched a manhunt for "multiple shooters" after they "fired upon a large group of people," killing four and injuring 18 others.

The incident occurred after 11 p.m. Saturday at Five Points South, an entertainment and restaurant district with restaurants and nightlife. The shooting was outside Hush, a hookah and cigar lounge.

Police said it was an isolated incident and not random.

No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

Twenty-two people were shot. The survivors' injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to at least four life-threatening.

When police arrived, two men and a woman were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. They were declared deceased at the scene and another died at the hospital.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is treating 10 victims, a spokesperson told WVTM in a statement.

Hundreds of people gathered in the nightspot neighborhood on Saturday night with streets blocked off by police.

"It's a beautiful night on a Saturday," Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. "This is one of the most popular entertainment districts in Birmingham so you can always expect a crowd."

The victims were out in the open on the sidewalk and street when the shooting began, Fitzgerald said.

Investigators are seeking to learn if the shooters drove by in a vehicle or walked up to them.

"I walked up when it was just ending, because everybody was screaming, there was people crying," Dajon Singleton told WVTM about the "very scary" situation.

Police believe Glock switches, which are machine gun conversion devices, were used.

"Glock switches are the number one public safety issue in our city and state,'' Mayor Randall Woodfin posted on X on Sunday morning. "Converting a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic weapon that discharges all bullets within seconds doesn't belong on our domestic streets.''

There have been 122 homicides in Birmingham this year, including two other quadruple ones, according to AL.com

Birmingham had 135 homicides in 2023 and 144 in 2022.