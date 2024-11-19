Multiple students diagnosed with whooping cough at a Salinas school

SWNS

Meet the plus size fitness instructor who says strangers online goad her to "go to the gym" because of her size 20 frame. Rhiannon Dudzik, 34, has had an on-and-off relationship with the gym for as long as she can remember. In 2018, she was asked to be a bridesmaid for her friend's wedding which motivated her to lose three stone. Rhiannon soon put the weight on again and wanted to learn how to lose weight "sustainably" so she trained to become a part-time fitness instructor. Rhiannon - who is a size 20 - now teaches three cardio based dance sessions a week alongside her gym routine.