Multiple suspects shoot at North Texas residence in ‘targeted act,’ police say

Multiple suspects fired at a North Richland Hills residence early Tuesday in a targeted act, police said.

Officers responded to the 7700 block of Mary Drive around 2:40 a.m. regarding a call about a burglary in progress at the home. Several individuals had approached the residence and tried to enter, according to police. Then they started shooting at the residence and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators have confirmed that the incident was targeted, and there is no danger to the general public, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

