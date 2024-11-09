Will multiple systems allow B.C. ski resorts to open early?

An active pattern eyeing the West Coast in the short range could spell good news for ski resorts across British Columbia.

Multiple systems expected to sweep through the region could allow snow to pile up across the alpine regions, bringing favourable conditions for ski resorts hoping to open soon.

DON’T MISS: What does a ‘missing’ La Niña mean for Canada’s winter?

Last year, conditions were influenced by El Niño and mountainous areas struggled to build new snowpack and keep what they had as a base. Things were much different just a year earlier, when resorts like SilverStar were able to open earlier than expected in 2022.

BC Snow Accumulation Next 5 Days

How are things looking in the days and weeks ahead?

This year could echo the conditions we saw back in 2022 as several systems are on track to bring abundant moisture to the region.

The first system will have a warmer feel with freezing levels around 2,000 metres. By the end of the weekend, freezing levels will fall and bring the chance for widespread snow to many ski villages.

MUST SEE: How the Sun Belt saw snow before most major Canadian cities

Western Canada tentative ski resort openings

We’ve seen about 38 cm of snow at Whistler Mountain Resort over the past 7 days, with similar totals over at Revelstoke. Many of the major ski resorts throughout the province already have a few dozen centimetres of base snowpack even before this active pattern begins in earnest.

Nov. 22 is the tentative opening date for Whistler, with Big White and Revelstoke planning to open about a week later on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30, respectively. Kicking Horse is scheduled to open on Dec. 6.

Header image courtesy of Unsplash.

WATCH: Snow in the forecast? These winter driving tips will have you ready

Click here to view the video