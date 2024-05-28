Multiple Tornadoes Spotted in South Missouri

Storyful

Multiple tornadoes were spotted in and around Mountain View, Birch Tree, Winona, and other locations in south Missouri, as severe weather hit multiple states on May 25-26.

Footage filmed by Aven Bange shows what was a large tornado dissipating near Birch Tree.

Bange told Storyful the footage showed “the end of a tornado that touched down east of Mountain View”.

Bange said that the tornado “caused damage to several buildings and uprooted multiple large trees”.

The National Weather Service in Springfield counted at least eight tornadoes on Sunday, May 26. Credit: Aven Bange via Storyful

