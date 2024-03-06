Mum who called 999 on own son makes plea over knives

Donna (left), talking to Fiona Lamdin, has called for young people to stop carrying knives

A mother who called 999 after her son confessed to stabbing a teenager to death has pleaded with young people to never carry knives.

Joshua Delbono stabbed a 16-year-old during a fight in Radstock, Somerset, in July 2022.

His mother Donna, 43, called the police when he returned to his home in Frome.

She said the attack "changed so many lives forever" and wants other parents to "seriously" check their children's bags for weapons.

Delbono was jailed for getting out of a car and stabbing the Charley Bates several times. He then tried to burn his own clothes.

He will spend 21 years in prison, meaning he will be aged 40 when he gets out.

"I wish I could say to his mum how sorry I am what my son's put them through - I wish I could take it away but I can't," she said.

'Don't do it'

"I want to get across to other mums how serious it [knife crime] is and how much of an impact it has on families.

"Don't do it - don't put your family through what he's put us through."

She said "it wasn't hard" calling the police the night the attack happened when her son confessed.

When she got woken up and told what had happened she then sat and spoke with her son at the kitchen table.

"I told him I'm sorry, I had to make the phone call. I rang the police and said my son has killed someone."

'Heart breaking'

She added: "It was just the right thing to do - I knew in my own head he'd done something wrong and he had to pay the consequence.

"It was heart breaking. Three minutes taking someone else life and destroying two other peoples lives."

Delbono admitted stabbing the 16-year-old but had denied murder, claiming he had been defending a friend.

He initially made no comment to police questions, but later confessed to stabbing someone.

Delbono was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years after being found guilty by the jury following a two-week trial.

Story continues

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630