Mum fights off masked men with son in car in terrifying carjacking attempt

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment a brave mum fought off masked armed men during a terrifying carjacking attempt. Video shows Kerry Chapman, 39, chasing off the would-be car jackers when four men tried to drag out of her own vehicle. She'd just parked in a car park outside her house in Bolton, Gtr Manchester, with her son Aston, 12, when the incident happened at around 10.20pm on Friday (March 29). Kerry said two of the men were wearing balaclavas but she managed to chase them off.