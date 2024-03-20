Mum gets horrifying awakening after mouse runs over baby's face as they sleep

A mum had a horrifying awakening after a mouse skittered over her baby's face as the pair slept. A CCTV video from March 11 shows the rodent crawling over the six-month-old's face, briefly waking him up. Mum Ms. Jian then wakes up but the mouse has disappeared by then. Ms. Jian was shocked to see what had happened after watching the CCTV recording of the incident. Ms. Jian, who lives in Luzhou, Sichuan, China, said: "We live in an apartment in a tower block on the 11th-floor so I was confused as to how it got in."