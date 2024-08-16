Mum who saved £400 giving up buying new clothes for family of five in 2023 even made dresses from duvet covers

A mother of three who saved £400 by giving up buying new clothes and underwear for her family of five in 2023 has decided to continue the challenge indefinitely, even turning duvet covers into dresses. Kezia Arbuthnot Neusch, 37, a content creator from West Sussex, began her ethical journey at age 12, committing to only eating ethically sourced chocolate after learning about “unfair working conditions” in the industry. Over the years, this commitment expanded to buying only sustainable clothing, and in 2023, she challenged herself to purchase only second-hand clothes; a goal her family, including her husband, Jared, 38, and their children, Clayton, eight, Rosemary, six, and Isla, three, fully embraced.