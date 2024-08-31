Mother and top chef die in Notting Hill Carnival double tragedy as Mayor condemns 'shocking' violence

Two people have died in hospital within a day of each other after falling victim to separate violent attacks during Notting Hill Carnival, police say.

Cher Maximen was stabbed at the Carnival in front of her three-year-old daughter as she tried to save a man from being attacked died on Saturday.

Her death comes a day after top chef Mussie Imnetu, who worked under the likes of Gordon Ramsay, died from “catastrophic brain injuries” after he was found unconscious near the Carnival in Queensway.

Mayor Sadiq Khan described the double tragedy as “heartbreaking” and said the violence is “a betrayal of the values that Carnival was founded to celebrate”.

Carnival organisers said: “Notting Hill Carnival is shocked by these tragic deaths and our thoughts are with the victims‘ families and the local community as a whole, which like so many others, has suffered all too often from the blight of violent crime.

“We stand together against all violence and condemn these acts, which are against all carnival values and the millions of people who come in celebration of them.”

Ms Maximen, 32, was left in a critical condition after she tried to shield someone from the assault in Golborne Road at around 6pm on Sunday August 25.

She was taken to St Mary’s hospital in Paddington but despite the best efforts of medical staff, Ms Maximen died on Saturday morning, Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila of the Met’s Homicide Command said: “My thoughts are with Cher’s loved ones as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we will make sure that support continues.

“Cher was at Carnival with her young child. We have been in close contact with our local authority partners and Cher's family since soon after this incident to make sure the child is safe and looked after.”

Cher Maximen died on Saturday (PA Media)

On Tuesday officers arrested Shakiel Thibou, 20, of Masbro Road in Hammersmith.

He was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on September 25.

Two of Thibou’s brothers also appeared alongside him in the dock in connection with the same incident.

Sheldon Thibou, 24, from Hammersmith has been charged with violent disorder, possession of a stun gun and assaulting an emergency worker.

Meanwhile Shaeim Thibou, 22, of West Kensington has been charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker. He indicated a not guilty plea to the charges.

Westminster Magistrates Court heard how Ms Maximen had been stabbed while trying to stop another carnival goer from being attacked.

Prosecutor Adriatic Ahmed told the court: “She was an innocent bystander. As she shielded the intended victim … she was stabbed. She fell back on the ground.

“The offence happened in broad daylight.”

“In light of Cher’s death, the offence will be reviewed in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service,” the Met said on Saturday.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Carnival, said: “The news of Cher’s tragic death is devastating for her family, the wider community and all those involved in delivering the Notting Hill Carnival.

"Carnival is about bringing people together in a positive celebration. That it has ended with the tragic loss of life, among other incidents of serious violence, will sadden everyone involved."

Chef’s family ‘inconsolable’ after receiving ‘worst news imaginable’

Mussie Imnetu died in hospital on Friday (PA Media)

Her death comes a day after top chef Mussie Imnetu, who was visiting the UK from Dubai, died in hospital after he was found unconscious with a head injury near the Carnival on Monday August 26.

The Swedish national, 41, was found with a head injury in Queensway hours after leaving a private members’ club.

Officers provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived.

Mr Imnetu was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died on Friday, Met Police said.

On Thursday Omar Wilson, 31, of Napier Road, Leytonstone was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on September 27.

“In light of Mussie’s death, the offence will be reviewed in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service,” the Met said on Saturday.

Mr Imnetu suffered bleeding on the brain and multiple cardiac arrests, prosecutor Rhianne Neil told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He worked as the head chef at The Brasserie in The Arts Club and had worked under the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Alain Ducasse and Marcus Wareing.

He previously worked at the Oblix at the Shard and The Savoy Grill, as well as at The Arts Club in London, according to the private members’ club website.

The Swedish national had left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday.

He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He later bought a white baseball cap.

Mr Imnetu then arrived alone at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway around 10.30pm.

The restaurant was serving food from stalls outside and playing music while the venue and surrounding area was extremely busy with people who had been to Carnival.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command, said: “Mussie’s family, friends and colleagues in London, Dubai, Sweden and Eritrea are inconsolable after receiving the worst news imaginable – our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigation is well advanced, but we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between 13:00hrs when we know he left The Arts Club in Dover Street, W1 and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant, in Queensway at 22:30hrs.

“If you visited the restaurant between 22:00hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation? The attack happened around 23:20hrs. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack; we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.”

Officers will be outside the restaurant and in the surrounding area from 9pm on Monday September 2 “to hand out appeal leaflets and speak with local people one week after the murder”, the Met added.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, messages @MetCC on X or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 giving the reference 8020/26AUG.

Information can also be provided online, by visiting this dedicated appeal page.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “It is heartbreaking that Cher Maximen and Mussie Imnetu have died after being attacked in separate incidents over the bank holiday weekend.

“My thoughts are with their families and friends at this truly terrible time.

“This violence is shocking, completely unacceptable and a betrayal of the values that (Notting Hill) Carnival was founded to celebrate.”