MUN names property developer Justin Ladha as new board of regents chair

This is a breaking news story. More details to come. (CBC)

Memorial University has appointed property developer Justin Ladha as the new chair of its board of regents.

Ladha, the chief executive officer of KMK Capital, has been a member of MUN's board of regents since 2023.

Ladha, who has a bachelor of commerce from MUN, replaces former chair Glenn Barnes, who resigned last week.

MUN's board of regents, alongside the university's senate, is responsible for all matters related to programming, qualifiactions of employees, and other matters related to institutions best interest.

