Municipal grants cover the gamut of community works in MODG

GUYSBOROUGH – The Transit Association of Guysborough and the freshly minted Community First Guysborough County Housing Association are two new beneficiaries of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG’s) Community Care Program, spelled out last week’s (May 20) budget for 2024-25.

Community First – which held its first meeting in February and, last week, appointed a slate of directors – will receive $10,000 to support its effort to become the first grassroots group in the area providing affordable housing to residents across Guysborough County.

The Transit Association – a community-based organization that provides dependable, affordable, and inclusive public transportation in Guysborough County – will also receive $10,000 to help subsidize its affordable fares as its ridership continues to grow.

Other Community Care Program grants include: $5,000 for Upper Big Tracadie Seniors Action Club Food Card Program; $10,000 for the Guysborough and Area Food Bank; $3,500 for the St. Mary’s Education Center Academy Breakfast Program; $10,000 for the Chedabucto Education Center Guysborough Academy Breakfast Program; $10,000 for the Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy Breakfast Program.

“We will also be providing the Community Recreation Facility Grant [of] $1,000 [apiece to] 30 or more community halls within the municipality,” Warden Vernon Piotts said during the budget meeting, adding: “As part of our regular recreation grant program, I’m pleased to announce recipients of grants up to a maximum of $12,500, which is 50 per cent of the total project costs for The Canso and Area Ballfield Association; Boylston Community Center; Chedabucto Curling Club; Sunnyvale Community Center, Upper Big Tracadie Community Center; Royal Canadian Legion (Guysborough); Country Harbour Community Center; Stan Rogers Folk Festival, Goldboro Interpretive Center, St. Francis Harbor Hall, and the Country Harbour Marina.”

In addition to the new capital grant funding this year, council also approved funding of $10,000 to the Whitehead Community Association and $150,000 to the Mulgrave Road Theater.

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal