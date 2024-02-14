Municipality wants 'small to big' ideas on making highway exit a draw

Residents in the Coles Island – Youngs Cove area turned out to an information session last Wednesday to give their take on how to shape the area around Exit 365 on Highway 2.

Butternut Valley Mayor Alan Brown said the info session Feb. 7 went well, and the rural community is doing pre-feasibility work with Stiletto Consulting on development of that area, about an hour's drive from Fredericton and Moncton.

"We had over 60 people there," he said. "They were all very much engaged in the process of figuring what residents in the area would want to see."

Brown said the area sees about 30,000 to 40,000 cars daily and used to host the Covered Bridge Visitor Information Centre. He said they asked residents for ideas "from small to big," with no limits.

"The idea was to look at what can we do with that area? We feel it's underdeveloped, that there's an opportunity there, but we want to know what the residents thought."

The ideas and comments will be sent to consultants to develop recommendations, Brown said, ranging from short-term ideas like signage to longer-term developments like a market, wharf or marina. Then they'll have another meeting to discuss the results, the mayor said.

Some of the big themes involved something that benefits the local residents, including shops for supplies and ways to draw drivers to local businesses, according to Brown.

"There's not much there. If you need supplies, there's a gas station across Highway 2, but if you need any supplies at all, really you're looking at going to Sussex," Brown said, about a 40-minute drive.

The mayor also said there are many artisans in the area, and a unique development could drive passers-by towards them.

He gave the Masstown Market in Debert, Nova Scotia, as an example.

"That's a long-term project and that'll take a lot of investment, but what can we do to get things started?" he said. "People will drive and go somewhere if there's something that's unique or something that's a better quality."

Story continues

Brown has said in the past the municipality's tax base is only 7 per cent commercial, and that more developments could bring more services to the local residents.

"I know that people want to stay rural, but you also want to have something there that's going to provide services," he said, although it has to be something the residents want, or else it won't succeed.

He said a wide-spread area like Butternut Valley requires looking at "small areas" for what they want rather than applying one idea to the whole area.

He said he spoke with a family that used to run a business in the area who said that there were multiple stores there before the highway came in.

"They were the last to close. So how can we reverse that and start bringing it back?" Brown said. "People have grown tired of cities and are looking for experiences are outside the cities, so how can we tap into that?"

Brown said they were "astounded" by the turnout, and was glad to hear from residents, neighbours from the municipality of Arcadia, which includes Cambridge-Narrows, and at least one interested developer.

"It's good to see so much involvement for the people that live in the area that want to see something happen," he said. "We were afraid we'd have all of six, seven people ... but we were astounded by the turnout."

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal