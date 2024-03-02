Muniz and Wilson a winning combination for Fulham in victory over Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson teamed up on two goals to help Fulham beat Brighton 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Wilson fired a left-footed shot into the top left corner in the 21st minute after Muniz beat a defender to nod down a pass outside the area. Wilson then crossed for his Brazilian teammate to send a powerful header past goalkeeper Jason Steele just past the half-hour mark at Craven Cottage.

Muniz has five goals in his past five games.

Adama Traoré scored in stoppage time to clinch victory for Marco Silva's team, which stayed in 12th place, one point behind Chelsea.

Mid-table Brighton is trying to secure a European spot for just the second time in its history. Roberto De Zerbi’s team plays at Roma on Thursday in the Europa League round of 16. The second leg is a week later in Brighton.

Former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was in attendance.

