Sergei Polunin, a former star at London's Royal Ballet, said on Wednesday that he had decided to leave Russia with his family, complaining that his "soul" did not feel like it was in its right place. Ukrainian-born Polunin, 35, has had a sometimes tempestuous but garlanded career so far. He became the Royal Ballet's youngest ever principal at the age of 20 before abruptly leaving two years later, has received numerous international awards for his dancing, and has performed at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and at La Scala in Milan.