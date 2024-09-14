Murder accused due in court over assault death

Joshua Norman's family described him as a "loving son, father, brother, and uncle" [Family Photo]

Tributes have been paid to a 27-year-old man who died after being found with serious injuries.

Family of Joshua Norman described him as a "beautiful person whose smile and sense of humour would light up any room and any heart".

He died after being found at Cwm Road, Hafod, Swansea, on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old man is due to appear before Swansea magistrates later charged with murder.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

Two other men aged in their 30s, who were also arrested, have been released under investigation by South Wales Police.

Mr Norman's family said he was a "loving son, father, brother, and uncle who cared deeply about all his family".

“We will miss him terribly," they said in a statement.