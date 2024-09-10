Murder arrest after island woman's sudden death

A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman aged in her 70s on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to a home in Glendale Close, Wootton on Monday shortly after 09:40 BST.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the woman's family had been informed and were being supported by police.

The arrested man remains in police custody.

You can follow BBC Hampshire & Isle of Wight on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

External internet links