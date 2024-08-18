Murder arrest over assault death

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal assault in York.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found by police after they were called to the Roche Avenue and Bellfarm Avenue area at about 04:45 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force said a cordon would remain in place throughout the weekend as inquiries continued.

'Isolated incident'

Police are carrying out "extensive inquiries in the area" including gathering CCTV footage.

A spokesperson said: "We understand this incident may cause concern within the community.

"However, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding it."

