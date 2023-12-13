Murder charge against Kenneth Law 'changes nothing,' says mom of alleged victim

Standing on a Lake Erie beach during the summer, Kim Prosser holds up a picture of her and her son Ashtyn, who died by suicide in March. (Meg Roberts/CBC - image credit)

WARNING: This story contains distressing details and discusses suicide.

As Kim Prosser faces her first Christmas without her son, she says learning a murder charge has been laid in his death doesn't provide her with any resolution.

"Whatever they found in the investigation to include the new charges of second-degree murder changes nothing for me," she said in an interview with CBC News on Tuesday.

"We have a system that does not give a voice to everyone who's involved and that doesn't allow us to see the bigger picture."

Ashtyn Prosser, 19, from Windsor, Ont, died by suicide in March. He is listed in court documents as an alleged victim of Kenneth Law, a Mississauga, Ont., man who is accused of selling poison online.

Law was charged Monday with 14 counts of second-degree murder. That's in addition to the 14 counts of counselling or aiding suicide that he was already facing in relation to the alleged sale of sodium nitrite — a preservative that can be used for self-harm.

The new charges are related to the same alleged victims in multiple Ontario cities, from Toronto to Thunder Bay.

Law's lawyer said he couldn't offer comment "at this early stage," when contacted by CBC News on Tuesday.

A picture of Ashtyn after he graduated Grade 12 at Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute in Windsor, Ont.

A picture of Ashtyn after he graduated Grade 12 at Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute in Windsor, Ont. (Submitted by Kim Prosser)

Prosser, who has been participating in restorative justice circles as part of her grieving process, says she wants to understand Law's story and think about ways to prevent such outcomes in the future.

"These new charges don't present or provide any resolution," Prosser said. "I want forgiveness, not retribution."

Prosser says learning of the new charge was a shock and she found out about it from the media.

Prosser describes her son as "a really incredible human." He did not have the resources to support his mental health needs, she said.

She hopes for change to prevent other families from experiencing such tragedy.

"We are coming around the corner of my first Christmas ever without him. And also nine months, which... is a significant stepping stone for me," she said.

"That's the amount of time it took my body to create my son."

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

Hiatus House Crisis line: (519) 252-7781

This guide from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health outlines how to talk about suicide with someone you're worried about.